Multiple injuries have forced the Indian cricket team to use 17 cricketers in the ongoing Test series. Now, with Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja already ruled out and Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, and Mayank Agarwal injured, it is very likely that they may have to add to that count. Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and T Natarajan – none of whom have featured in the series so far – are all in contention for spots in the Brisbane Test. Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of fourth Test between India and Australia due to abdominal strain

However, even if the count goes up to 20, this will be far from the most number of players India have used in a Test series. Here is a list of series where India used 20 or more cricketers in a Test series. Hanuma Vihari vows to come back stronger after opting out of fourth Test match due to an injury

Players Tests Against Venue Season 26 5 Pakistan Home 1952/53 24 5 West Indies Home 1958/59 23 5 England Home 1951/52 21 5 Australia Home 1959/60 20 5 New Zealand Home 1955/56 20 5 Pakistan Home 1960/61

As is evident, the 1952/53 series towers over others. The series was special to both countries. This was the first Test series India won and the first Pakistan played (they also won a Test match for the first time).

The list of Indian cricketers in that series read Lala Amarnath (captain), Vijay Hazare, Deepak Shodhan, Dattu Phadkar, Polly Umrigar, Madhav Apte, Vinoo Mankad, Rusi Modi, GS Ramchand, Datta Gaekwad, Ghulam Ahmed, Pankaj Roy, Probir Sen, Vijay Manjrekar, Nana Joshi, Hiralal Gaekwad, Gogumal Kishenchand, Gul Mohammad, Shah Nyalchand, CD Gopinath, Hemu Adhikari, Bal Dani, Buck Divecha, Subhash Gupte, Ebrahim Maka, and Vijay Rajindernath.

