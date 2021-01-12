India’s injury list is getting longer with each passing day. Now, we have Jasprit Bumrah who has joined the doctor’s table. It is very likely that the pacer might not feature in the fourth match between India and Australia. The BCCI sources have said that the pacer has suffered from an abdominal strain and has been ruled out of the game. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the fourth Test between India and Australia. The fourth Test match will be held on January 15, 2021. Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of 4th Test vs Australia, All-Rounder To Consult Hand Specialist in Sydney.

The BCCI is yet to release a statement about Bumrah’s injury. India pacer attack is already down with injuries. Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are the ones who are already injured. Check out the tweet by Times of India.

The fourth match will be held at The Gabba in Brisbane. Bumrah's injury would just add on to the headache of the team management. The four-game Test series currently stands on 1-1.

