Hanuma Vihari has been ruled out of the last and final Test due to a hamstring tear. Vihari took to social media and thanked the fans for their love and concerns over the last few days and vowed to come back stronger. The Indian batsman also used an emoji in the tweet with strong biceps. Talking about Vihari, he got injured while batting but still stood tall alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and led the team to a draw. The series stands on 1-1 draw. Virender Sehwag Jokingly Offers Helping Hand to Team India, Says ‘Ready to Fly to Australia’.

Vihari stood tall on day five of the third Test after the wicket of Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane. At one point in time, it looked as if India would lose the test match. But Vihari endured all the bodyline bowling and scored 23 runs from 161 balls. Whereas, Ravichandran Ashwin on the other end scored 39 runs from 128 balls. Now, let’s have a look at the post by Vihari.

The series, for now, stands on 1-1. As India heads to Brisbane for the fourth Test, the Indian team management would also have to think about an alternative for the list of injured players. KL Rahul had already been injured even before the commencement of the third test. Umesh Yadav was seen limping out of the field during the MCG Test. Whereas Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant have also added to the list.

