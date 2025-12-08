India vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025: India have won the ODI series 2-1 after losing the Test series 2-0 and will be taking on South Africa in the first of the five-match T20Is, on Tuesday, November 09. The India vs South Africa game will be hosted at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 will have a scheduled start time of 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to find out details about the India vs South Africa best fantasy playing XI predictions of the 1st T20I 2025. Trishul-Shaped Floodlights Installed in Under-Construction Cricket Stadium in Varanasi, Ground Design to Have More Symbols Associated to Lord Mahadev (Watch Video).

India come into the clash as a settled, confident unit bolstered by the return of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya aiming to build momentum ahead of the next T20 World Cup. South Africa, meanwhile, must overcome a challenging year in T20s and rely on players like Dewald Brevis to spark momentum. Both teams will aim to set the tone early in the series, making this a crucial clash for momentum, team combinations, and early bragging rights in the IND vs SA rivalry. Expect a competitive opener as India looks to assert dominance while South Africa hunts for rhythm.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock (SA)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Tilak Varma (IND), Dewald Brevis (SA)

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma (IND), Aiden Markram (SA), Donovan Ferreira (SA), Marco Jansen (SA)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Varun Chakaravarthy (IND). Virat Kohli Partners with Agilitas Sports for One8: Ends Long-Term PUMA Deal.

Who Will Win IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Match?

India hold a clear edge in T20Is against South Africa, having won 18 of the 31 matches between them — compared to South Africa’s 12 victories. With their top weapons in form, including strike-heavy batters and full-strength bowling, India can exploit home-ground momentum. Meanwhile South Africa have struggled in T20 this year, picking up only a handful of wins, which raises doubts over consistency under pressure. While they are never to be underestimated — thanks to their pace attack and power-hitting — conditions in India and the home crowd advantage tilt the balance in India’s favour. Expect a dominant performance from the hosts and a likely first-match win for India.

