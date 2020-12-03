India and Australia are all set to lock horns against each other at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The three-game ODI series ended with 2-1 with the hosts winning a couple of games. Fortunately, the Men in Blue, have managed to escape a whitewash winning the last game by 15 runs. Virat Kohli and men will be looking to make a stunning comeback into the T20I series. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report ahead of the game. The match will begin in the evening at 7.10 PM according to the local time. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS in Canberra.

The weather will be around 23 degrees at the start of the game and is going to be sunny. By the next hour, the temperature will dip by a couple of degrees and then will keep reducing by each passing hour. By the end of the match, the temperature will hover at around 14 degree Celcius. Now here comes the good news that there will be no chances of rains hampering the match.

Canberra Weather, Rain Forecast (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma will once again be absent for the shorter format and the team will have to deal with the same. It is very likely that India might rest a few key players.

Pitch Report:

The grounds are bigger and it would be difficult for the batsmen to slam fours and sixes. Even the spinners will hold the key for the match. In the last seven games, the team batting first has won the match. So the team winning the toss would want to bat first.

