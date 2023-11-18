After 47 matches, it is time for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. India and Australia have emerged as two finalists after outplaying eight other teams. India vs Australia final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final takes place at 02:00 PM (Indian Standard Time). The Men in Blue come into the contest unbeaten having won ten consecutive matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 thus far, including the semifinal against New Zealand. Jailed Imran Khan to Miss 'Parade of Champions' Ceremony As BCCI to Honour All World Cup Winning Captains With Special Blazer During IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final in Ahmedabad.

Australia, on the other hand, come into the contest with eight back to back wins. The Pat Cummins-led side defeated South Africa in the semis. India and Australia earlier met in the round robin stage of the tournament and the Men in Blue got better of Australians in the low-scoring match. While India will be eyeing their third ODI World Cup title, Australia will have their eyes set on record extending sixth title. India Road to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Here’s How Rohit Sharma and Co. Made it to Summit of CWC23 Tournament.

Who Will Win India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final?

India will start the final as slight favourites and as per Google's win probability, the Men in Blue have 68% winning chance while Australia have 32% of emerging victorious in the final. All in all, a cracking of a game is expected in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

