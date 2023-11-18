India has had an impressive run up to the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led side stayed unbeaten in the first round to top the CWC23 points table. The home side registered some fascinating wins as they made it to the semifinals. India's biggest win margin by runs came against Sri Lanka as they defeated the island nation by 302 runs. By wickets, India's biggest win was against Afghanistan by eight wickets. India eventually defeated New Zealand in the semifinal and qualified for the final. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Ceremony Date, Time and Venue: From Airshow to Parade of Champions, Get Full Details of Eventful Show.

India's Road to CWC 2023 Final

