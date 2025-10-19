India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India national cricket team will lock horns against the Australia national cricket team in the first ODI of the three-match series, starting October 19. The ODI series between the two countries will also mark the return of the legendary cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will play their first international match for Men in Blue since lifting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in March. India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS ODI?

The three-match ODI series will also start a new era for India under the leadership of Shubman Gill, who replaced Rohit as the new captain in the 50-over format. Shreyas Iyer has been named as the vice-captain for the Asian Giants. For Men in Blue, the squad features a mix of veterans like Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, Australia will be led by Mitchell Marsh, who will captain in the absence of Pat Cummins. Australia have made several changes in their squad due to injuries to their players.

Talking about the head-to-head record in ODIs, India and Australia have played against each other in 152 matches. Australia have claimed 84 wins, whereas the Men in Blue have secured 58 victories. 10 ODI matches between India and Australia have ended in a no result.

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 Date Sunday, October 19 Time 9:00 AM IST Venue Optus Stadium in Perth Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team will face the Australia national cricket team will be played on Sunday, October 19. The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 will be hosted at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The high-voltage clash between India and Australia will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs Australia ODI series 2025. Fans in India can watch the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 online viewing options, read below. Will It Rain in Perth During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team three-match ODI series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

