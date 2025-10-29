India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After losing the three-match ODI series 2-1, the India national cricket team will face the Australia national cricket team in the five-match T20I series. The five-match T20I series between the two sides will be crucial to test their bench strength and squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. India and Australia are the two best T20I teams in world cricket currently. Both teams have match-winners on their respective sides. When is IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

For India, ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the ODI series, will return to the side. The Indian side also features talented players like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the side. The Men in Blue will be playing their first T20I match since lifting the Asia Cup 2025 title in Dubai by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Australia, on the other hand, will have all their white-ball specialist in their squad for the five-match T20I series. The likes of Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Josh Phillipe and Nathan Ellis strengthen the squad for the hosts. Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia during the IND vs AUS five-match T20I series.

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Date Wednesday, October 29 Time 1:45 PM IST Venue Manuka Oval, Canberra Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team will clash swords with the Australia national cricket team in the 1st T20I 2025, and it will be played on Wednesday, October 29. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 will be hosted at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. The high-voltage clash between India and Australia will start at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025, Canberra Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Manuka Oval.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs Australia ODI series 2025. Fans in India can watch the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team five-match T20I series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

