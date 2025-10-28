Team India lost the three-match ODI series against the hosts Australia national cricket team 1-2. But, with a dominating win in the third ODI by nine wickets, the Men in Blue must be aiming to carry the form in the upcoming five-match T20I series. The India national cricket team will lock horns with the Aussies for the first of the five T20Is at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who guided the visitors with their bat in the third ODI, will not be a part of this T20I series, having already retired from the format. Rohit Sharma Signs Fan’s Jersey After Arriving in Mumbai Following Memorable ODI Series in Australia (Watch Video).

A day before the match, it is intensely cold weather, as low as 6 degrees Celsius, and goes as high as 12 degrees Celsius. The BCCI did post a video of the players practicing with dedication, while shivering in the cold at the same time. Wondering how the weather in Canberra would be for the India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025? Read below to find out.

Canberra Weather Live Updates for IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025

The India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 match is scheduled to be held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, October 29. As seen in the weather forecast, it should be good news for the cricket fans. There is no sign of rain during the match time, so an uninterrupted game by rainfall could be expected. The temperature is also expected to be decent enough for the game of cricket, at around 12 degrees Celsius. Chilly Evening in Canberra! Team India Do Fielding Practice in 6 degrees Celsius Cold With High Intensity Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Manuka Oval Pitch Report for IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025

Manuka Oval is becoming one of the preferred venues for T20Is in Australia. With good bounce, the surface offers a batting-friendly wicket. However, the square boundaries are longer, making spin effective here. Chasing in this pitch is a much better option; however, a total of 180 or more can be considered tough to chase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).