AUS 37/0 in 4 Overs

Harmanpreet Kaur and women will take on the Australian women's cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the finals of the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup 2020. All eyes will be on the women's team who will leave no stone unturned to script history.

The India women’s team met the Australian cricket team in the opening game of the tournament where the Women in Blue walked away with a 17 run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match was a low-scoring one as the Women in Blue only made 132 runs, but it was Poonam Yadav who made the team win the game by 17 runs. Yadav snapped four wickets in four overs and played a vital role in winning the game and bundled out the Aussies on the score of 115 runs.

Now, this was the only match that the Aussies lost in the tournament so far whereas the Women in Blue have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament. "One thing we have to keep in mind is that tomorrow is a fresh day and a fresh start, we have to start everything from ball 1. We have done well in the league games. Now it is only about giving our hundred per cent and bringing whatever the team is expecting from us,” said Harmanpreet Kaur. Whereas, Meg Lanning the Australian captain is hoping to bring a big crowd ahead.