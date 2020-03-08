AUS 37/0 in 4 Overs

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Left-arm orthodox introduced. After a dot ball, Mooney slams a FOUR! After a couple of dot balls, a single comes in. Rajeshwari DROPS another catch. Five runs from the over as Indian bowlers give lifelines to both openers.
Deepti Sharma continues to bowl for the Indian team! Starts off with a single and then no runs. Two runs coming from the third ball. Singles from the next two. FOUR to end the over for Deepti Sharma.
Shikha Pandey, right-arm medium, comes into the attack. Begins by conceding a single. Healy goes straight down the line and that runs away to the boundary for a FOUR! Two dots to follow. Over Shefali Verma and that runs away for a FOUR to deep extra cover. No run to end the over!
Deepti Sharma will open the bowling for India and the Women in Blue will look to make an impact with the bowl. Alyssa Healystarts off the over with a FOUR an attempt for another boundary was obstructed. A single from the next one. Healy guides it well to the third man for a FOUR! Shefali Verma DROPS a catch! Mooney adds an assault to the injury and that runs away for a FOUR!
For the final time, check out the playing XI for both teams..
Final. Australia Women XI: A Healy, B Mooney, M Lanning, R Haynes, A Gardner, S Molineux, N Carey, J Jonassen, G Wareham, D Kimmince, M Schutt
Final. India Women XI: S Verma, S Mandhana, T Bhatia, J Rodrigues, H Kaur, V Krishnamurthy, D Sharma, S Pandey, R Yadav, P Yadav, R Gayakwad
The stadium is jam-packed as Katy Perry performs ahead of the finals of India vs Australia Women's World Cup Finals 2020.. Check out the pics below
Rooting for Team India 🇮🇳🇮🇳
Full house MCG
Here's the playing XI for the epic encounter for both teams.Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (capt), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan SchuttIndia Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
The news from the centre is that Australia wins the toss and elects to bat first.
Here's the weather and the pitch report for the epic battle between India and Australia. India vs Australia Melbourne Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has also wished the Women in Blue as the team guns for glory.
Harbhajan Singh
Sports has always been a great catalyst for equality and empowerment.My best wishes to the Indian & Australian teams for the @T20WorldCup Final.Let's support them & #FillTheMCG as they create history.
Sourav Ganguly
My best wishes to our 🇮🇳 cricket team for the final.. #WorldCupFinal Jai hind
Good wishes to the indian women's cricket team for the finals tomorrow .. They have made the country proud ..
Harmanpreet Kaur and women will take on the Australian women’s cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the finals of the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2020. All eyes will be on the women’s team who will leave no stone unturned to script history. We bring you the live cricket score and ball to ball commentary with live updates for the game, but before that let’s have a look at what happened with the two teams met each other the last time in the tournament. India vs Australia Melbourne Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for IND W vs AUS W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final at MCG.
The India women’s team met the Australian cricket team in the opening game of the tournament where the Women in Blue walked away with a 17 run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match was a low-scoring one as the Women in Blue only made 132 runs, but it was Poonam Yadav who made the team win the game by 17 runs. Yadav snapped four wickets in four overs and played a vital role in winning the game and bundled out the Aussies on the score of 115 runs.
Now, this was the only match that the Aussies lost in the tournament so far whereas the Women in Blue have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament. "One thing we have to keep in mind is that tomorrow is a fresh day and a fresh start, we have to start everything from ball 1. We have done well in the league games. Now it is only about giving our hundred per cent and bringing whatever the team is expecting from us,” said Harmanpreet Kaur. Whereas, Meg Lanning the Australian captain is hoping to bring a big crowd ahead.