India vs Australia Melbourne Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for IND W vs AUS W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final at MCG

India vs Australia women's T20 World Cup (Photo Credits: Twitter)

So we are just a day away from getting the winners of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 and it is the Women in Blue who will take on the hosts Australia at the MCG i.e the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Harmanpreet Kaur and Women will look to clinch the World Cup on Women’s Day and will leave no stone unturned to script massive history. In this article, we shall bring you the weather report ahead of the match. Talking about the weather, the match will begin at 12.30 PM IST and 6.00 local time. IND vs AUS ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match Preview: India Eye Maiden T20 WC Title Against 4-Time Champions Australia.

The conditions will be ideal for playing cricket as the sun will be blazing until 7.00 PM local time. It wouldn’t be very warm or cold for the players and as mentioned it would be an ideal day for playing cricket. The mercury will hover at around 16-20 degrees Celcius. The best part is that the precipitation level is zero per cent which means the Rain Gods will stay away and the fans from all over the world can enjoy the full game of cricket. Check out the snapshot of the weather below:

India vs Australia, weather report for the finals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2020

Pitch report:

The first half of the game offers a lot of swing and the latter half will produce a good number of runs. In the first half, the batsmen have found it difficult to adjust with the swing. The MCG will offer a mouthwatering tie between the bat and the ball. If one goes by the average first innings score of the last five T20I women’s games, the average first inning score has been 116 runs.