Backed against a corner, India would need to be at their absolute best in a must-win situation when they take on Bangladesh in the second match of the three-game ODI series. The famed Indian batting line-up came crumbling down in the 1st match as all India could manage was 186, powered by KL Rahul's 73. With the ball, India were decent but poor fielding cost them the game, which was delicately balanced at one point in time. The weather has been one of the major talking points in most of India's recent matches when they were in New Zealand for the ODI and T20I series, both of which were affected by the downpour. So how will the weather be when India take on Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday, December 6? IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Dhaka

India would be wary of not repeating the same mistakes they did in the first ODI, especially with the bat in hand and instead, try and have a solid opening partnership, which would build a strong foundation for the rest of the batters to follow. Bangladesh on the other hand, will be confident of sealing a series win, something that would give them a world of confidence.

Dhaka Weather Report:

Expected weather in Dhaka during the IND vs BAN 2nd ODI (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report above, there are no chances of rain during the match. The temperature is set to be around 23-24 degrees celsius for this game and it would expectedly get warm as the game progresses. 'Cricket fans, both of who would be at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium and at home, can thus enjoy a full match with no rain interruption like the 1st ODI. Team India Players Sweat It Out in Nets Ahead of Do-or-Die 2nd ODI Against Bangladesh (See Pics)

Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Much like in the 1st ODI, the bowlers will find a lot of assistance from the pitch. Not just India but also Bangladesh batters struggled to chase down a small total, which they eventually did with one wicket remaining. The team that wins the toss will choose to bowl first as they would like restrict the oppostion to a low score and have a target in front of them, which would help them pace their innings accordingly.

