Cricket is nothing less than a religion in India, and the craze of the game is quite evident among the fans. Be it England, Australia, South Africa or New Zealand; supporters come in large numbers to support the Indian cricket team in every part of the world. Over the years, there also have been many instances when the Indian fans have done unbelievable things to catch the match live. One such incident has surfaced on social media recently where some die-hard fans were seen enjoying India vs England 1st Test in Chennai at a wedding function. India vs England Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 5.

Yes you read it right! The Test match was streamed live at a marriage function. Notably, this match marked the return of international cricket to India after the COVID-19 halt, and any no fan would want to miss the live-action. Owing to the fact, the Indian family streamed the match live on a big screen so that the guests can enjoy the game while attending the function. “A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys (Washington Sundar and Ravi Ashwin) batting. How can you not?? Happy married life da Anand,” a netizen wrote while sharing a picture of the wedding, which apparently got viral on Twitter. Michael Vaughan, Shane Warne and Other Cricketers Left Surprised by England’s ‘Cautious’ Approach.

Fans Enjoy Chennai Test At Wedding!!

A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not?? Happy married life da Anand 😁#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ClY34ri83G — Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indian fans wouldn’t be happy with the way the game has gone so far. England are firmly placed on the driver’s seat and are on the verge of registering an emphatic win. After mustering a mountain of 578 runs while batting first, they bundled India out for 337, earning a substantial 241-run lead.

Although the Three Lions got packed for 178 in the third innings, they set a daunting target of 420 runs for the home team. With the Chennai track deteriorating with time, India’s defeat seems to be on the cards.

