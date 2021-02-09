09 Feb, 09:25 (IST) India vs England Live Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 5 Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 1st Test day five. It is down to final day as we expect an exciting game time in Chennai Test. The equation is simple, England need nine more wickets to win while India will be either looking to survive (mostly the case) or go for the win and chase down record 420.

India will resume day five's play on 39 for one at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after England set them a target of 420 runs to win. India, who lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma on day four, need a further 381 runs while visitors England need nine wickets to win. Sharma was bowled by left-arm spinner Jack Leach for 12. Cheteshwar Pujara (batting 12) and Shubman Gill (batting 15) were at the crease. The highest successful chase for India is 406/4, way back in 1976 in the West Indies. India had also chased 387 against England in 2008 in Chennai.

Earlier on day four, India off-spinner R Ashwin took six wickets for 61 runs as England were bowled out for 178 in their second innings an hour before close. After dismissing India for 337 in the first innings in first session and gaining a 241-run first innings lead, England added to their lead through the day.

Earlier on day four, India off-spinner R Ashwin took six wickets for 61 runs as England were bowled out for 178 in their second innings an hour before close. After dismissing India for 337 in the first innings in first session and gaining a 241-run first innings lead, England added to their lead through the day. David Llyod Accuses Virat Kohli of Attempting to Influence Umpires, Says ‘He Was Appealing Manically on the Fourth Day’.

England skipper Joe Root once again top-scored with 40 while Ollie Pope (28), Jos Buttler (24) and Dominic Bess (25) too made significant contributions. While Ashwin took 6/61 for his 28th five-wicket haul, left-arm Shahbaz Nadeem took two for 66. Pace bowlers Ishant and Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket apiece.