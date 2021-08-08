India end day four of the first Test at the Trent Bridge on 52 for one in chase of 209 runs with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease batting on 12 each. England managed to pick wicket of KL Rahul as Stuart Broad accounted for him. Earlier, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets for 64 runs as India bowled out England for 303 in the second innings. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Highlights.

England's innings revolved around skipper Joe root, who scored 109 off 172 balls with 14 boundaries for his 21st Test century. With him at the crease, it looked like England would manage to set a target in excess of 250 but Bumrah dismissed him after tea as the seventh man. A few lusty blows from Ollie Robinson (15) and Sam Curran (32) took England's lead to beyond 200.

The 30-year-old Root was the lone ranger for England even as other batsmen squandered starts. In fact, the next best individual score was Curran’s. England, who resumed on 25/0, lost two early wickets, i.e. before they could reach fifty. Opener Rory Burns was dismissed for 18, caught behind off Mohammed Siraj while No. 3 batsman Zak Crawley was removed by Jasprit Bumrah for six. Meanwhile, you can check some stats from day four. Jasprit Bumrah Picks his 6th Five-Wicket Haul in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Day 4.

# Jasprit Bumrah now has most wickets (92) by Indian pacer after 21 Tests.

# This is only second instance of Indian pacers picking all 20 wickets in a Test match. First in 2018.

# Jasprit Bumrah picked his sixth fie-wicket haul in Tests.

# Joe Root scored his 21st Test century, sixth against India.

However, Root played his shots, hitting 14 boundaries in his entire innings and shared an 89-run partnership with Dominic Sibley (28 off 133 balls). He then added 42 for the fourth wicket with Jonny Bairstow (30) and a further 34 with Daniel Lawrence (25) for the fifth wicket. However, India kept chipping in with wickets to ensure that England don't run away with the match.

