India would like to seal the deal as they take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday (March 27). Having won the opening encounter by 66 runs, the Men in Blue must be confident but they shouldn't be complacent as England still are the top-ranked ODI side and are more than capable to bounce back. Moreover, the home side might miss Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's services, who sustained injuries during the last game. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for the IND vs ENG clash. India vs England 1st ODI 2021 Stat Highlights: Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna Set Records on Debut.

More than India's win, it was England's loss in the first game. They went on a self-destruction mode after openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy added 135 runs in 15 overs while chasing 318. The middle-order suffered a shocking collapse as England got bundled out for 251. For India, debutant Prasidh Krishna scalped four wickets while Shardul Thakur dismissed three batsmen. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya scored half-centuries. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let's look at the ideal fantasy team. Krunal Pandya Dedicates His Match-Winning Performance to His Late Father, Says ‘I Hope I Made You Proud.’

India vs England 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- Dream11 allows you to pick two wicket-keepers for the fantasy XI. We will pick KL Rahul (IND) and Jos Buttler (ENG) as the wicket-keepers for this fantasy team.

India vs England 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- You can pick a maximum of six batsmen but we will pick three for this fantasy XI. Virat Kohli (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND) and Jonny Bairstow (ENG) will be selected as the three batsmen.

India vs England 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Hardik Pandya (IND), Krunal Pandya (IND) and Ben Stokes (ENG) should be picked as the three all-rounders for this team.

India vs England 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Fans are allowed to pick from a minimum of three bowlers to a maximum of six. We only have three empty slots and we will fill them with bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Prasidh (IND) and Mark Wood (ENG) will be the three bowlers.

India vs England 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (IND), Jos Buttler (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Hardik Pandya (IND), Krunal Pandya (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Prasidh (IND), Mark Wood (ENG)

Virat Kohli (IND) should be selected as captain whereas Jonny Bairstow can occupy the vice-captain slot.

