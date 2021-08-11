After the opening Test ended in a draw with rain playing spoilsport, India and England will face each other in the second game of the five-match series. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in South London and will begin on August 12, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be aiming to take a lead in the series. Meanwhile, we bring you London weather and rain forecast for August 12, 2021, for ENG vs IND 2nd Test at Lord’s. Time for Indian Batsmen To Make It Count As Visitors Look To Shine at Lord’s.

The first Test between the two teams was affected by rain which saw the final day being completely washed out by rain as the game ended in a draw. However, both teams had a lot of positives to take from their display as England captain Joe Root scored a sensational century to keep his team in the game while Indian bowlers once again showing their wicket-taking abilities.

London Weather

Lord's Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Rain played a major part in the opening Test, the weather on Day 1 of the second game appears to be much better and we can expect a full day’s play. The conditions are likely to be cloudy with temperatures being around early 20 degrees Celsius throughout.

Lord’s Pitch Report

There’s your Lord’s pitch two days out. It’s 22 yards of grass. What do you want from me? pic.twitter.com/ji4zr7eTUM — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) August 10, 2021

The pitch at Lord’s is very much similar to the one used at Trent Bridge for the first Test and is expected to have an ample cover of green. This will aid the seamers more and another close encounter can be expected.

