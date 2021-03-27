With a series title in stakes, India and England lock horns in the third and final ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday (March 28). The Three Lions must be on cloud nine after registering a sensational six-wicket triumph in the last game and would like to extend their winning run. On the other hand, Team India, who won the Test and T20I leg of the tour, have some major issues to sort ahead of the deciding clash. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the weather and pitch report of the game, kindly scroll down to get all the necessary details. India vs England 3rd ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Weather Report: While it was raining sixes the other night, the weather hasn't made any interference in the ongoing series, and it will continue to remain the same. Since the match is at 1.30 pm, the temperature will be around 34 degrees Celcius and will gradually reduce by one or two degrees as the day proceeds. The winds will be blowing around the evening time, and the fast bowlers might get some assistance during that period. Above everything, the precipitation levels read zero per cent. Now, let's look at how the weather will behave in the upcoming contest. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 3rd ODI 2021.

Weather In Pune For IND vs ENG 2nd ODI:

(Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: The Pune pitch has so far been a paradise for batsmen this series. The ball has been coming onto the bat nicely, while there hasn't been any help for bowlers. Moreover, the dew in the evening makes batsmen's even easier, and we all know what happened in the second ODI. Hence, the toss-winning captain must elect to field first.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Matthew Parkinson

