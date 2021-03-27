India will want to return to winning ways when they meet England in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series. IND vs ENG 3rd ODI match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 28 (Sunday). The series is currently tied on 1-1 with both teams winning one each of the opening two games. India clinched the series opener by 66 runs while England bounced back with a six-wicket win in the second match. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI match should scroll down for all details. IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2021 Match Result: Ben Stokes’ Blitzkrieg and Jonny Bairstow’s Masterclass Helps Visitors Chase 337, Series Level at 1–1.

KL Rahul scored a fabulous century in the second game while Rishabh Pant smashed a stroke-filled 40-ball 77 runs. Their 113-run partnership propelled India to 336/6. But the hosts failed to defend that total with England’s top three snatching the game away. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave England a perfect start with a 110-run partnership before the former was run out after a mid-pitch confusion. Roy was dismissed for 55 but Bairstow went on to share another century-plus run stand with Ben Stokes. Bairstow hit his 11th ODI hundred while Stokes missed out on a century by one agonising run. Their 175-run stand took the game away from India and helped England chase down the massive target in just 43.3 overs. Irfan Pathan Raises Concerns About India’s Spin Department, VVS Laxman & Michael Vaughan Slam Bowling Tactics After ENG Beat IND by 6 Wickets (Read Tweets).

India vs England 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- Dream11 allows fans to pick two wicketkeepers in the fantasy XI. We will select KL Rahul (IND) and Rishabh Pant (IND) as the wicket-keepers.

India vs England 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans can select from a minimum of three to a maximum of six batsmen in the Dream11 team. We will pick Virat Kohli (IND), Jason Roy (ENG) and Jonny Bairstow (ENG) as the three batsmen.

India vs England 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Ben Stokes (ENG), Hardik Pandya (IND) and Krunal Pandya (IND) will be the three all-rounders in this fantasy XI.

India vs England 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Dream11 allows you to pick from 3-6 bowlers for each fantasy team. We will pick three bowlers for our team. Adil Rashid (ENG), Shardul Thakur (IND) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND).

India vs England 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Virat Kohli (IND), Jason Roy (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), KL Rahul (IND), Rishabh Pant (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Hardik Pandya (IND), Krunal Pandya (IND), Adil Rashid (ENG), Shardul Thakur (IND) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND).

India Skipper Virat Kohli (IND) should be made the captain for this Dream11 fantasy XI while Jonny Bairstow (ENG) can be picked as the vice-captain.

