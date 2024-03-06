India and England will meet for the one-last test in this five-match series. India have already grabbed the series and are leading the series 3-1. India won the fourth match with five wickets. India's batting order didn't look perfect. The batters struggled quite a bit and youngster Dhruv Jurel won the Player of the Match award for his important innings both during the first and second innings. England's batting has also struggled but they haven't been able to grab the form when we talk about the whole Test series against India. India vs England 5th Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Dharamshala.

Both for India and England spinners played an important role as the spinners took the majority of wickets. They also restricted each other's batters to score runs. As the pitch report said Ranchi spinners were very useful. For the upcoming match which will be the last match of the series, England will play for their pride as they only have been able to win a single match in the five-match series. England have made a change to their team for the 5th Test as Mark Wood has replaced Ollie Robinson for the last Test. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024: India To Press for 4–1, England Too Fancy Themselves at ‘Home’ in Game of Milestones.

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 Dharamshala Weather Report

Expected weather in Dharamshala, at the time of IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 (Source: Accuweather)

As per the weather report, there are some chances of rain on day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test which is bad news for cricket fans. Temperature will vary between 5-9 degrees Celcius.

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 Pitch Report

Opting to bowl first will be advantageous, given the significant improvement in conditions over the next few days. The pacers will enjoy bowling on the surface as per the conditions which surely will enhance their bowling experience.

