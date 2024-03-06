With just one day left in the series finale between India and England, the Rohit Sharma-led side would look forward to continue their dominance on one end whereas the tourists would hope to end the series on a winning note. Ben Stokes and Co. have given tough competition to the Indian side in the series so far but have been dependent on the individual performances of players. This has been the major reason behind England's downfall in the series. Snow in Dharamshala Expected to Play Spoilsport During India vs England 5th Test 2024.

On the other hand, the Indian youngsters such as Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Deep have not let the absence of main players such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami feel to the Indian management. Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested in the fourth would once again come back in the fifth, and add more strength to the pace attack. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have been in red-hot form with the bat whereas Rohit Sharma has also contributed with several decent knocks. The Indian management may bench Akash Deep in the fifth Test as Jasprit Bumrah marks a return to the team.

The tourists were left with a lot of questions following their loss in the fourth Test match. This was the first time, Ben Stokes and Co. lost a Test series under his captaincy. England may bring in Gus Atkinson in place of James Anderson, who has been clueless in the series so far. Joe Root showed some glimpses of his return back to form in the first innings of the fourth Test but wasn't able to continue the same in the second. Jonny Bairstow needs to step up as well and play as per his potential, whereas Zak Crawley would be aiming to convert his start into a big score. England Cricket Team Train With Snow Clad Mountains in the Background at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

India vs England Head to Head in Tests

India and England have played a total of 135 Tests among each other from which the three lions have emerged victorious on 51 occasions whereas the Indian team has landed up on the winning end 35 times. 50 matches have ended up in draws.

India vs England 5th Test Key Players

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shubman Gill

Ben Stokes

Joe Root

Jasprit Bumrah

Ravichandran Ashwin

India vs England 5th Test Venue and Match Timing

The fifth Test match between India and England will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala from March 7, 2024. The match starts from 09:30 AM IST.

India vs England 5th Test Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG fifth Test match on the Sports 18 Network. The match will be streamed free on the Jio Cinema app. The match starts at 09:30 AM IST.

India vs England 5th Test Likely XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

England Likely Playing 11: Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (Wk), Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir.

