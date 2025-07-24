Rishabh Pant's show of grit and determination as he walked out to bat with an injured foot was described memorably by cricketer-turned-commentator Vivek Razdan, who was on air at that time. The India National Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter was struck on his right foot by a delivery from Chris Woakes and he had to be taken off the field in an ambulance cart. On Day 2, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced that Rishabh Pant would bat if the team needed him to and the 27-year-old came out to a loud reception at Old Trafford when India lost the wicket of Shardul Thakur. Vivek Razdan, in commentary, said, "Teri soch pe main chal nahi sakta. Tewar apna main badal nahi sakta. Arey mom ka putla samajh rakha hai kya? Main hu woh loha jo kisi loh se pighal nahi sakta." (I won't understand your thoughts. I won't change my attitude. I am not a doll made of wax. I am the iron which can't be melted in any kind of heat). Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Despite Injury; Check 5 Other Instances of Players Braving Injuries To Take the Cricket Field.

Watch Vivek Razdan's Commentary as Rishabh Pant Walks Out to Bat

