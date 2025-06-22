India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Indian cricket team's top order looked in supreme control over the England bowlers. Captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant struck magnificent centuries in the first innings. However, with the fall of Pant's wicket at 453/6, Team India surrendered at 471, with no one from number six leaving a mark. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Following the end of India's innings on Day 2, England came to bat and posted 209/3 in 49 overs. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Wasim Akram To Become Asia’s Most Successful Bowler in SENA.

England National Cricket Team batters are also batting just as fine as the Team India top-order. Opener Zak Crawley did get out for just four, and the legend Joe Root got only 28 runs, but the hosts have stayed stable otherwise. Ben Duckett returned to the pavilion after getting 62 runs from his bat. In at no. 3, Ollie Pope was the star. Ollie Pope has scored a century, and is not out at 100 runs, and will start the proceedings when the bat starts swinging on Day 3. Harry Brook will be partnering with Pope from the beginning of Day 3, of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. Harry Brook has faced 12 deliveries and is yet to score a run. Jasprit Bumrah picked all the three wickets, as England stand 209/3 at the end of Day 2.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell