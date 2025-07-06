India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Test between India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team is into its climax, with Day 5 seeing Shubman Gill and Co needing seven wickets to win, while Ben Stokes and his men needing 536 to win, or survive 90 overs to enforce a draw, and keep their 1-0 lead in the series. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Day 4 saw India's captain Shubman Gill take charge yet again, and knock his second ton of the Test, becoming the first player in format history to score a 250 and 150. Gill was well supported by Rishab Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 65 and 69*, respectively, setting a mammoth 608-run target for the Three Lions. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Emotional Yashasvi Jaiswal Gifts Signed Bat to His Big Fan Ravi, a Visually Impaired Child (Watch Video).

India's new-ball bowlers, especially Akash Deep, did all the talking with the red cherry, removing opener Ben Duckett first, and then getting rid of Joe Root with an unplayable delivery, to reduce England to 50 for 3. Mohammed Siraj, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings, removed Zak Crawley cheaply.

England's batting were once again saved by Harry Brook, who found able support in Ollie Pope, with the duo adding 22 runs, taking the hosts to safety at stumps on 72/3, still 536 runs behind.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep.

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.