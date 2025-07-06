The sky is clearing up. The outfield has puddles and it will take some work to make it ready for action. Expectedly it will take an hour and so Umpires are expected to take early lunch and then start half an hour after it. Will extend play at the backend too. Umpires will inspect the conditions on 4:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Good news for the fans. The rain has stopped and the covers have started coming off, It has brightended up a lot as well. The groundstaff will now try to drain the water and dry the outfield. The super soppers are already in work.
The heavy rain has toned out a bit and some work has started around the covers. They are still on as the rain is now a mere drizzle. But the sky has gotten a little brighter instilling hopes that the rain will stop soon.
It is pelting down at Edgbaston ahead of the start of Day 5's play in the India vs England second Test. The pitch is under cover although the outfield is taking a beating. The drainage is pretty good and it is expected that if the rain stops, the action can start soon. But the first session is under danger of getting washed out.
Bad news for fans. It has been raining at Edgbaston since the morning and the covers are in place. It is now official that the start of the match will be delayed. It is raining pretty hard although fans will hope it stops soon and they can get the action.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test match at Edgbaston. India are ahead in the game and need 536 more runs to win. Stay tuned to get live score updates, weather updates and commentary.
India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Test between India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team is into its climax, with Day 5 seeing Shubman Gill and Co needing seven wickets to win, while Ben Stokes and his men needing 536 to win, or survive 90 overs to enforce a draw, and keep their 1-0 lead in the series. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Day 4 saw India's captain Shubman Gill take charge yet again, and knock his second ton of the Test, becoming the first player in format history to score a 250 and 150. Gill was well supported by Rishab Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 65 and 69*, respectively, setting a mammoth 608-run target for the Three Lions. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Emotional Yashasvi Jaiswal Gifts Signed Bat to His Big Fan Ravi, a Visually Impaired Child (Watch Video).
India's new-ball bowlers, especially Akash Deep, did all the talking with the red cherry, removing opener Ben Duckett first, and then getting rid of Joe Root with an unplayable delivery, to reduce England to 50 for 3. Mohammed Siraj, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings, removed Zak Crawley cheaply.
England's batting were once again saved by Harry Brook, who found able support in Ollie Pope, with the duo adding 22 runs, taking the hosts to safety at stumps on 72/3, still 536 runs behind. Will It Rain in Birmingham During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 5? Check Live Weather Forecast.
IND vs ENG 2025 Squads
India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep.
England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.