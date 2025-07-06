Contrary to popular opinions, the Indian national cricket have managed to make a stellar comeback in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, and sits on the cusp of history at Edgbaston in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Yet to win a Test at Birmingham in eight tries, India are seven wickets away from winning the IND vs ENG 2025 and draw level with the England national cricket team in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Rishabh Pant Creates Record, First Asian Wicketkeeper-Batter To Score 2,000 Runs in SENA Countries.

However, with England's unpredictable weather, the outcome of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 could hang in the balance of the rain gods. So far, the ongoing Test at Birmingham has seen almost no interference from rain, with weather being fairly sunny with patches of clouds making their presence felt from time to time. Let us read the weather forecast at Edgbaston in Birmingham below for Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Birmingham Weather Forecast for IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5

The Edgbaston weather forecast for Day 5 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 is a mixed bag, with rain expected to lash out in the second half of the day. Cloudy conditions are likely to stay put throughout Day 5 at Birmingham, which might help both teams, with India getting favourable bowling conditions, while England will wish for rain to play spoilsport. Harry Brook Engages in Fun Banter With Shubman Gill During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, Says 'Take the Draw' (Watch Video).

Good news for fans is that the final session of Day 5 is expected to have some sunshine, which could see play extend in case rain results in loss of overs.

