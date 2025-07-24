Star India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter and vice captain Rishabh Pant has been ruled out, after being advised to take a six-week rest for his fractured toe. As reported by Express Sports, since Rishabh Pant is getting ruled out of the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 and the remaining one match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, Ishan Kishan might replace him. the 27-year-old Ishan Kishan has so far played in only 2 Tests for India, but is expected to feature in the Indian squad for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, set to be played at the The Oval, in London, starting from July 31. Why England Did Not Take Second New Ball During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester?.

Ishan Kishan to Replace Rishabh Pant

Pant has fractured his toe has been advised six weeks rest. Ishan Kishan to be picked for fifth to Test. https://t.co/T0QSCTv11e — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) July 24, 2025

Rishabh Pant Injury Update

Batting on the first day of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, at Old Trafford in Manchester, Rishabh Pant, batting on 37, tried a pre-determined reverse sweep against Chris Woakes. The Team India Test side's vice-captain missed the ball, and it hit his right boot after taking an inside edge. It was on the 68th over of Team India's first innings. Following this, Rishabh Pant had to be carried out of the field. As per The Indian Express, a source in the BCCI has confirmed, “The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a pain killer. He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak”. Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt, Leaves the Field in Pain After Suffering Blow to Right Foot From Chris Woakes' Delivery During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Team India is already experiencing some big blows during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 due to injuries. Nitesh Kumar Reddy (knee injury), Akash Deep (groin injury), and Arshedeep Singh (thumb injury) have been ruled out of the ongoing Test. NK Reddy has been out for the entire series. Rishabh Pant's likely replacement, Ishan Kishan has not much experience in Test cricket. So, a match with the red ball at the iconic Oval, from July 31, will be a big opportunity.

