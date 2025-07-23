Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England in Manchester saw a see-saw battle, with the play shifting to both sides in every session. At stumps on opening day, the visitors are at 264/4 in 83 overs. After being asked to bat first, Team India had a brilliant opening session as England was wicketless on a pitch that offered pace and bounce and some movement too. The visitors notched up 78/0 in 26 overs. The hosts fought back after the lunch break. After a solid 94-run stand with KL Rahul (46) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58), the visitors were reduced to 140/3 with captain Ben Stokes leading the charge. Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt, Leaves the Field in Pain After Suffering Blow to Right Foot From Chris Woakes' Delivery During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

In the final session, India was in a solid position, but Rishabh Pant suffered a nasty blow to his foot, and he had to be driven off the field. Pant's foot appeared to be swollen, and he was hobbling on one leg. However, Sai Sudharsan (61), Ravindra Jadeja (19*), and Shardul Thakur (19*) took India to stumps. During the third session, an unusual thing happened when umpires didn't allow England captain Ben Stokes to take the second new ball after the 80th over. Meanwhile, fans who are wondering about why umpires didn't allow the Three Lions to take a second new ball during the ongoing fourth Test will get all the information below.

Why Were England Not Allowed to Take Second New Ball During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025?

The England national cricket team was not allowed to take the second new ball by umpires during the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester because of bad light. The second new ball is only available after 80 overs have been bowled in a Test match. However, if the light is deemed too poor for play to continue, the game is stopped, or the umpires ask the bowling captain to continue with spinners. This is because it is difficult for batters to see the ball clearly and safely when the pacers are bowling in a bad light. If the bowling captain continues with the spinners, the play can be resumed. If not, then the umpires decide to stop the match, and players walk off the field until the light becomes suitable for play conditions. Rishabh Pant Becomes First Visiting Wicketkeeper To Score 1000 Test Runs in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Section 2.7 under the ICC's Test match playing conditions states: "It is solely for the umpires together to decide whether either conditions of ground, weather or light or other exceptional circumstances mean that it would be dangerous or unreasonable for play to take place. Conditions shall not be regarded as either dangerous or unreasonable merely because they are not ideal. Conditions shall be regarded as dangerous is there is actual and foreseeable risk to the safety of any player or umpire... Conditions shall be regarded as unreasonable if, although posing no risk to safety, it would not be sensible for play to continue."

Under section 2.8.5.3, which is about light meters state: "Light meter readings may accordingly be used by the umpires: To determine whether there has been at any stage a deterioration or improvement in the light [and] as benchmarks for the remainder of the match." Meanwhile, the Ben Stokes-led England are leading the five-match Test series 2-1. The Three Lions won the first (Leeds) and third (Lord's) Tests. Shubman Gill's India secured a historic win in the second Test at Edgbaston.

