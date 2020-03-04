India vs England Sydney Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for IND W vs ENG W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final at Sydney Cricket Ground

Sydney Cricket Ground (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

History beckons for the Indian women’s cricket team when they take on England in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Team India have never gone past the final four in T20I World Cup and a final berth is on the line when the two teams face each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on March 5, 2020 (Thursday). The Women in Blue topped their group while England finished second behind South Africa in theirs. In this article, you will get the weather report, pitch conditions and rain forecast from India vs England, semi-final encounter. India vs England ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final 1: Shafali Verma, Heather Knight, Poonam Yadav and Other Key Players to Watch Out for.

The last two games of the group stages – Pakistan vs Thailand, West Indies vs South Africa – were abandoned due to rains and there are chances of rain during this clash as well. The weather at Sydney is expected to be humid with periods of rain and thunderstorm. The temperatures during the day time are expected to be in the lower 20 degree Celsius region. India to Face Old Nemesis England in Semis.

See Weather at SCG

SCG Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: The SCG is known to be a good batting wicket and will host its first match of the tournament. The pitch being unused, captains will have to take a cautious approach. The pitch at SCG has aided spinners in the past and same could be expected this time as well.

India have been commanding throughout the series thanks to their spin dominant bowling attack. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament and can have a huge say in this game as well. If rains are to interrupt the game, chasing could be a practical solution for both the sided keeping in mind the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern factor.