India vs England ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final 1: Shafali Verma, Heather Knight, Poonam Yadav and Other Key Players to Watch Out for

Shafali Verma, Heather Knight, Poonam Yadav (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After dominating the group stages of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, India will lock horns with England in the first semi-final of the show-piece tournament. The game will be played on March 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both the sides have performed consistently in this Championship and must leave no stones unturned to clinch the high-voltage match. England, who are the inaugural champions of the tournament, will want to lift the trophy once again. While India are chasing their maiden title. Well, both the sides consist of players who can turn the match in their side’s favour and below, we’ll look at some of those. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Finals Schedule.

Speaking of both the teams’ performances in the group stages, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led literally took the tournament the storm and won all the four games. They also defeated defending champions and host Australia in their opening encounter and later finished the league stage at the pinnacle of Group A. On the other hand, Heather Knight and Co didn’t make a desirable start, facing a six-wicket loss against England. However, they made a thumping comeback and clinched the rest of the games to finish second on Group B.

Shafali Verma

The teenage sensation has become the talk of the town with her blistering performances in the ongoing tournament and the English bowlers must vary her. With 161 runs in four innings, Verma is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. Moreover, she recently attained the top spot in the latest ICC T20 Women’s batting rankings and will definitely aim to replicate her heroics in the all-important game.

Heather Knight

Just like Verma, the English skipper has also been sensational form in the tournament and has played a crucial role in guiding her side to the semis. In this World Cup, the right-handed batswoman also became the first female cricketer to register centuries in all the three formats. So, one could expect her to come good in the next game.

Natalie Sciver

Knight’s partner in crime, Natalie Sciver has been the best batswoman in this tournament and will have the onus to take on the in-form Indian bowlers. Scoring 202 runs in four outings, the right-handed batswoman is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament and will look to finish the tournament at the top position only.

Poonam Yadav

On the pace-friendly pitches of Australia, the leg-spinner put up a spectacular show and has spun her web around the opposition batswomen. In fact, her tally of nine wickets from four games is the most for any bowler in the tournament and will not mind adding some more scalps in her tally. Also, the big dimensions of Sydney will certainly go in her favour and hitting sixes against Yadav will take some beating.

Shikha Pandey

Another player who played a crucial role in guiding India to the semis is Shikha Pandey. The right-arm bowler might not have express pace in her kitty. However, her ability to bowl a tight line and length has given a tough time to the batting line ups. Pandey will definitely want to extend her sensational form in order to rattle England’s batting line-up.

Well, both the sides have performed brilliantly in the tournament and thus, predicting the favourites will not be easy. However, England have the experience of performing in the knock out stages and that could well go in their favour. Nevertheless, the Women in Blue are enjoying an unbeaten streak and will fancy their chances of defeating England.