The Asia Cup 2022 T20 match number four will take place between India (IND) vs Hong Kong (HK) on August 31 (Wednesday) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The group A encounter will commence at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile,fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs HK fourth T20 encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Hong Kong Cricket Team Players Who Can Make Things Tough for India and Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022 T20 Tournament.

India after winning the opening group match against Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday has mounted on number one in group A. Rohit Sharma-led side exuded perseverance till last over while chasing 148-run target against the charging Pakistan bowling attack. Team India looked in good shape with Hardik Pandya in the middle being the major game changer for the team. Meanwhile, Hong Kong outplayed UAE, Kuwait and Singapore recently in the 2022 Asia Cup qualifiers to make their way into the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. Hong Kong exhibited enthralling performance in the qualifiers all through, and with this it will be great to watch them again as they take on the predominant India on Wednesday in Asia Cup 2022. When is Next India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match? Here’s How Arch-Rivals Can Face-off in the Super 4 Round.

IND vs HK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Scott McKechnie (HK) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

IND vs HK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Babar Hayat (HK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs HK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Yasim Murtaza (HK), Ravendra Jadeja (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs HK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Ehsan Khan (HK), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND) could form the bowling attack.

Hardik Pandya (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

