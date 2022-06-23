India Practice Match Free Live Streaming Online: Ahead of the rescheduled Test (fifth Test) against England, which begins from July 01, India will take on Leicestershire in the four-day practice match. Team India’s practice match begins from June 23 onwards. The India vs Leicestershire practice match will feature 13 players per side and interestingly four Indian players will be part of the host side. Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will play for Leicestershire in this warm-up game in order to provide every member of the visiting side a chance to adapt to the conditions. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live streaming online of team India’s practice match then scroll down for all the information. Virat Kohli ‘Practicing Well’ Ahead of Rescheduled Fifth Test Against England.

Opening batsman Sam Evans will captain the Leicestershire in this practice match while Rohit Sharma will be in charge of the Indian team. The India vs Leicestershire practice match will be played at the UptonSteel County Ground. India vs Leicestershire: Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna To Represent Hosts in Warm-Up Match.

India vs Leicestershire Date and Match Timing in IST

The four-day practice match will begin from June 23 onwards and end on June 26. India’s warm-up match will have a start time of 03:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

India vs Leicestershire Practice Match Live TV Telecast

India vs Leicestershire warm-up match won’t be available on TV even though Sony Pictures Sports Networks holds the broadcast rights of India’s tour of England 2022.

India vs Leicestershire Practice Match Free Live Streaming Online on YouTube

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the live action and that too for free. Leicestershire Cricket Club’s YouTube channel- Foxes TV will provide the free live streaming of India vs Leicestershire practice match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2022 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).