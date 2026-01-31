India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: India and New Zealand are set to conclude their five-match T20 International series on 31 January at the Greenfield International Stadium. Although India has already secured the series with a 3-1 lead, this final encounter serves as the definitive dress rehearsal for both nations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins next week. Following a 50-run defeat in the fourth match, Suryakumar Yadav’s side will be eager to regain momentum in front of a sell-out crowd in Kerala. IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026, Thiruvananthapuram Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Greenfield International Stadium.

Cricket fans in India can follow the series decider through the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcasting rights. The match will be available in several languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

For digital viewers, the match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Mobile and smart TV users with an active subscription can access the high-definition feed starting from the toss at 6:30 PM IST, with the first ball scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Detail Information Match India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Date 31 January 2026 Time 19:00 IST Venue ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Series Status India lead 3-1 Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Broadcast (India) Star Sports Network

This fixture is of high strategic importance. After dominant wins in Nagpur, Raipur, and Guwahati, India’s experimental approach hit a snag in Visakhapatnam, where the middle order struggled against New Zealand’s spin. IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026 Preview: Sanju Samson Under Spotlight As India Targets Series Finale Win Against New Zealand.

The spotlight today is firmly on local hero Sanju Samson, who is expected to open the batting in his hometown. With the World Cup squad finalized, India is using this match to settle on their best bowling combinations, particularly regarding the fitness of vice-captain Axar Patel, who has been managing a minor finger injury.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, will be encouraged by their performance in the fourth T20I. Their first victory of the series was built on a clinical 50-run win that showcased their ability to defend totals on subcontinent tracks. The Black Caps have integrated late arrivals Lockie Ferguson and James Neesham into the squad, providing them with much-needed veteran experience for the final clash.

