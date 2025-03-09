India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Toss Report & Playing XI: Mitchell Santner Decides To Bat First; In the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India national cricket team will take on New Zealand national cricket team at the Dubai International cricket stadium. Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat first. Team batting second has won 37 out of 62 matches played at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. India won all matches so far in the competition and has already defeated New Zealand at the same venue in the Group stage encounter. New Zealand side is also in great form setting up record for highest total in the CT competition. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: INR 5000 Crore Bets Placed on Mega Fixture as Delhi Police Take Action – Report.

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report

While both India and New Zealand have easily won the semifinals against Australia and south Africa respectively, the sides will look to fine tune their records in the ICC finals. India has already won the champions Trophy title twice while New Zealand won the title back in 2000. In the playing XI, India filed unchanged side while New Zealand replace Matt Henry with Nathan Smith.

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand Playing XI:

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith.

