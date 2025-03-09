The India national cricket team will be in action against the New Zealand national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. The big fixture will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. There is no question about the match being the biggest match of the competition with two former winners aiming to add silverware to their trophy cabinet. But there has been a ‘movements’ out of field also as reports from NDTV suggest that bookies look to cash in on the mega fixture with the bets worth INR 5000 Crore. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Fans Troll IPL Team LSG As Franchise Replaces KL Rahul by Rishabh Pant in Poster Wishing Men in Blue for Summit Clash Against Kiwis.

The international betting market sees India as the favourites and the bets are placed accordingly. According to the report, several big bookies have been already gathering in the city. Moreover, report confirms that many of the bookies are linked to the underworld including involvement off Dawood Ibrahim's gang 'D Company'. is involved in betting on big cricket matches in Dubai. New Zealand Players Struggling Against Spin? Net Bowler Shashwat Tiwari Makes Staggering Revelation Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The racket came into the light after Delhi police crime branch’s questioned the arrested bookies There have been five arrests so far as mentioned in the report. The police also recovered several electronic devices and items used in betting.

