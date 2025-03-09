IPL 2024 was rocked by infamous clash between Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul and Team owner RPSG group’s Sanjiv Goenka. In the 2025 edition, franchise replaced KL Rahul by explosive batter and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Fast forward March 9, 2025 when Team India will play in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While the LSG franchise wanted to show its support to Team India and shared a ‘positive’ message before the match; their poster received huge backlash as they replaced KL Rahul by Rishabh Pant who is yet to take field for Men in Blue. Checkout the post below. New Zealand Players Struggling Against Spin? Net Bowler Shashwat Tiwari Makes Staggering Revelation Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Poster shared by Lucknow Super Giants

Fan Reminding LSG of KL Rahul's Contribution to Team in IPL

You should have atleast brought Rahul in this picture. He was your captain for three years . What has Pant done in this tournament? — Parag Mandpe (@ParagMandpe) March 7, 2025

Fan Keeping Close-eye on Poster

Added pant as if we won’t notice 😭🙏 — ` (@R0hitinveins) March 7, 2025

Fan Raising Question Over Pant in Picture

Pant kyu hai bhai gloves me??? Kl rahul hai keeper to — narsa. (@rathor7_) March 8, 2025

Fan Making His 'Feelings' Clear

Fan Asking LSG to 'Grow Up'

There’s a fine line between obsession and outright stupidity. Leaving KLR out of this? Come on, grow up. This is bigger than your petty IPL drama. — Shubham (@ShubhamRanga_) March 8, 2025

