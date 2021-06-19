Day 2 of India vs New Zealand, ICC World Test Championship 2021 will be a much-awaited one for the fans and the cricketers. Day 1 of the game was actually called off without a single ball being bowled or even without the toss. In this article, we shall be looking at the live streaming, online telecast details and radio commentary details of the game. But first, let's have a quick look at the weather first. So the weather is expected to be quite good as compared to day 1. Southampton Weather Today, IND vs NZ ICC WTC Final: Rain Forecast & Weather Update, Hourly Rain Forecast for Day 2 of India vs New Zealand Test 2021 at The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

We could have the toss on time. We have a dry spell for the few hours of the match and then at 3.00 pm local time we could have a passing shower which could play around with the proceedings of the match. The rest of the day seems fine as there are no chances of rain. The players will also be looking forward to having a good Test match. It would be interesting to see how the pitch behaves with the downpour.

The Indian team had already announced their playing XI before the game and they are going with three pacers and a couple of spinners. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin have been included as spinners. Whereas, Ishant Sharma along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami spearhead the pace bowling department. Now, check out the live streaming details of the match:

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. The day 2 match will be live from June 19, 2021 (Friday). Since it's a five-day event, the match will go on until June 22, 2021 (Tuesday). Also since it rained on the day, the toss could not take place and thus will happen on day 2. It toss will take place at 3.00 pm and the match will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final day 2 on Star Sports. So fans can watch IND vs NZ WTC 2021 Finals match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports Channel 1 will provide the free live telecast of IND vs NZ WTC final. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only for DD FreeDish users. The fans watching the WTC Final 2021 from Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka will also be broadcasted by Star Sports. Whereas, the ones in New Zealand can watch the match on Sky Sports.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports has the rights for telecasting the match between India vs New Zealand, WTC 2021 Finals, the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also get live score updates on the website of ICC and its app which is available on Playstore and iOS.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 2 Free Live Streaming, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs New Zealand ICC World Test Championship 2021 day 2 will also be available on the radio. As per the press release by PIB, DD FreeDish users can also listen to the Live Radio Cricket Commentary by All India Radio across the country. Apart from the broadcast of the final match on DD Sports, All India Radio Cricket commentary will be available on DD FreeDish DTH Satellite Radio. FreeDish DTH Radio channels, the Radio Cricket commentary will be available on All India Radio’s FM Rainbow Channels, FM Local Radio Stations (LRS), Digital Radio Transmitters (DRM) and Additional FM Transmitters will also be bringing the ball-by-ball updates for the match.

