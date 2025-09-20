Mahalaya 2025 will be observed on Sunday, September 21, 2025, marking the end of Pitru Paksha and ushering in the auspicious Durga Puja celebrations. The day holds special significance for Bengalis, who traditionally wake up at dawn to listen to the timeless “Mahishasura Mardini” recitation by Birendra Krishna Bhadra on AIR FM Rainbow, setting the spiritual tone for the festive season. Devotees can also tune in to the live telecast of Mahalaya programmes on popular Bengali television channels such as Zee Bangla, Star Jalsha, and other regional networks, while several YouTube channels will stream the rituals and cultural performances, making it easier for people across the globe to connect with the tradition. Mahalaya 2025 Date and Significance: A Sacred Transition From Pitru Paksha to the Beginning of Durga Puja Celebrations.

Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya, is an important day for the Hindus that is dedicated to honouring and worshipping the ancestors. The day of Mahalaya holds great religious significance as it marks the end of Pitra Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha. This day signals the arrival of Durga Puja, one of the grandest festivals celebrated by Bengalis across India. One of the important traditions associated with Mahalaya is listening to the iconic radio broadcast ‘Mahishasuramardini’, a collection of devotional hymns and mantras narrated by Birendra Krishna Bhadra. Mahishasuramardini has been aired since 1931 on All India Radio (AIR) in West Bengal, and every year, the iconic program is aired at dawn on Mahalaya day by All India Radio.

Bengalis wake up early in the morning on the day of Mahalaya and listen to ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ by Birendra Krishna Bhadra on various platforms like the radio, TV, or YouTube. In this article, check out where you can watch the live streaming of Mahishasura Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra, a 90-minute-long musical piece composed in 1931. The song describes the journey of Maa Durga and her victory over evil. Durga Puja 2025 Calendar With Dates of Mahalaya, Maha Panchami, Sashti, Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami.

On Mahalaya 2025, listen to the legendary voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra and the live streaming of Mahishasura Mardini online. The programme will be live on Akashvani All India Radio (AIR) on September 21 at 4 am. The Mahalaya 2025 live streaming will be available on AIR’s YouTube channel, along with several other YouTube channels that will host a live telecast of Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahishasura Mardini.

Through the iconic ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ programme broadcast on All India Radio, Bhadra’s recitation brings alive the powerful tale of Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura, the demon king. For generations, this ritual has marked the spiritual and cultural start of Durga Puja, weaving devotion, nostalgia, and festive fervour into one unforgettable experience.

