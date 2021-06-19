Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship 2021 turned out to be quite a disappointing outing for the fans as the play did not happen at all due to rains. The fans waiting for the live-action between India and New Zealand, but owing to the weather, Day 1 was called off. Now, on day 2 i.e. today, we give an hourly update of how the weather will behave at Southampton. So, the weather is expected to be better than it was yesterday. So on Saturday, we could have the toss between the two sides. IND vs NZ, WTC 2021 Final: Funny Memes Go Viral As Rain Plays Spoilsport On Opening Day.

The weather at 10 AM local time is going to be partly sunny and it's expected to remain the same until 2 -2.30 pm. The precipitation levels will remain around 6-10 per cent during this time. We could have a passing shower at around 3.00 pm which could once again obstruct the proceedings of the match. But then, throughout the day, we shall have no rains. This means apart from the slight obstruction in play, the fans can enjoy the full game.

Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather Report for Day 2 (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Amid the rain break, the players were seen enjoying themselves by throwing darts. For now, we are sure that this weather report has brought smiles to the faces of the fans who were waiting for the game to begin soon. We do have a reserve day if rain plays a spoilsport once again.

