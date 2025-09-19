Mahalaya is an important day in Hindu tradition, which is celebrated across India, especially in West Bengal and parts of eastern India. This day marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and the end of Pitru Paksha, a fortnight dedicated to ancestors. The Amavasya that falls in the month of Pitru Paksha is known as Mahalaya Amavasya, which has a great religious significance. Mahalaya falls on the Amavasya in the month of Ashwin, which is September–October. This day is regarded as one of the most favourable days to carry out rites for the peace of ancestors. This year, Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 will be celebrated this year on September 21, 2025. Mahalaya 2025 Countdown Date in India: Know Pitru Paksha End Date, Devi Paksha Star Date, Significance and Beginning of Durga Puja Festival.

Pitru Paksha 2025 started from September 7 and will end on Mahalaya Amavasya on September 21. The day of Mahalaya is also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya and is said to be the most significant day of Pitru Paksha. In this article, let’s know more about the Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 date and the significance of this day. Durga Puja 2025 Calendar With Dates of Mahalaya, Maha Panchami, Sashti, Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami.

Mahalaya 2025 Date

Mahalaya 2025 falls on Sunday, September 21.

Mahalaya Significance

Mahalaya is an important occasion as Goddess Durga begins her journey from Mount Kailash to her maternal home on Earth, along with her children. As this is the last day of Pitru Paksh, families perform Shraddha by offering food, water and sesame seeds to ancestors. Devotees perform Tarpan, a ritual to pay homage to ancestors, in the early morning by the rivers, lakes or any water bodies.

For Bengalis, Mahalaya is almost synonymous with Durga Puja’s arrival. This day holds great significance among the Hindu community as is sets the ground for the nine-day Navratri season, which is devoted to worshiping Goddess Durga.

