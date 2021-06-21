India and New Zealand face each other in the first-ever World Test Championship final 2021 as they aim to become the first Test champion. The Day 4 of the IND vs NZ clash will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on June 21, 2021 (Monday). Rain has played spoilsport during the summit clash and the scheduled penultimate day is also expected to be hampered due to bad weather. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs NZ, WTC Final 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 3 Stat Highlights.

India suffered a batting collapse on day 3 of the match as following the dismissal of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, the Indian batting line-up crumbled. Ravi Ashwin played a crucial cameo lower down the order but wasn’t able to capitalise on his start, which was the case for most Indians as they were bowled out for 217. Virat Kohli Completes 10 Years In Test Cricket: ICC Celebrates Indian Skipper's Decade-Long Journey.

In response, New Zealand openers gave them a sensational start as they once again put on a 50+ run partnership against India. Devon Conway was the main protagonist, scoring yet another half-century. The Black Caps are playing at 101/2 and will look to close the gap on India’s score and take the lead as soon as possible.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 4 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. The day 4 match will be live from June 21, 2021 (Monday). Since it's a five-day event, the match will go on until June 22, 2021 (Tuesday). The match is scheduled to begin at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 4 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final day 4 on Star Sports. Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada will telecast the game in English and regional languages. DD Sports Channel 1 will provide the free live telecast of IND vs NZ WTC final. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only for DD FreeDish users. The fans watching the WTC Final 2021 from Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka will also be broadcasted by Star Sports. Whereas, the ones in New Zealand can watch the match on Sky Sports.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports has the rights for telecasting the match between India vs New Zealand, WTC 2021 Finals, the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also get live score updates on the website of ICC and its app which is available on Playstore and iOS.

Live Cricket Score

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 4 Free Live Streaming, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs New Zealand ICC World Test Championship 2021 day 3 will also be available on the radio. DD FreeDish users can also listen to the Live Radio Cricket Commentary by All India Radio. All India Radio Cricket commentary will be available on DD FreeDish DTH Satellite Radio. FreeDish DTH Radio channels, the Radio Cricket commentary will be available on All India Radio’s FM Rainbow Channels, FM Local Radio Stations (LRS), Digital Radio Transmitters (DRM) and Additional FM Transmitters will also be bringing the ball-by-ball updates for the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2021 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).