NZ 85/0 in 16 Overs

Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack now. So Virat Kohli has used five bowlers thus far as his search for breakthrough continues. Jadeja meanwhile gives away two runs from his opening over. Interesting that in spite of being a small ground, there have been very few 300+ scores. And not a huge advantage chasing either. Like such matches.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2020 This has been a good start for New Zealand. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal is not getting the ball to spin, perhaps the pitch isn't offering. No signs of Ravindra Jadeja yet. India's search for first wicket continues. Spin in form of Yuzvendra Chahal has been introduced into the attack. New Zealand openers meanwhile continue to dominate, they has paced this innings well thus far. That's fifty up for New Zealand. Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls are off to a good start. Guptill is batting on 29 off 26 balls while Nicholls is on 21 off 34 balls. Four runs from Navdeep Saini's second over. He bowled five dot balls and then on the last ball Henry Nicholls found a boundary, just to spoil the over for Saini. Nonetheless, he is off to a good start. Big over this for New Zealand as Jasprit Bumrah gives away 15 runs. Martin Guptill smashed him for two fours and a six. Bumrah has struggled thus far and has given away 29 runs from his four overs. First bowing change and it is Navdeep Saini into the attack. Good start for the youngster as he concedes just two runs in this over. Another good over for New Zealand as Martin Guptill picks two back to back boundaries off Jasprit Bumrah. India's search for breakthrough continues as Bumrah and Shardul Thakur haven't troubled the Kiwi openers thus far. First boundary for New Zealand and it comes from Henry Nicholls' bat. He hits Shardul Thakur down the ground for a four. Ten runs from this Thakur over. Kiwi openers slowly getting in their groove. Jasprit Bumrah into his second over. It is yet another economical over for India but they must be itching to pick an early wicket here. Three runs from this over.

IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: After winning the T20I series in New Zealand for the first time in the history of Indian cricket, the Men in Blue stepped into the ODIs with a four-wicket loss in the first match. Now the second game will be held at Eden Park in Auckland. Virat Kohli and men will be looking forward to making a comeback into the series. Before looking into the ball-by-ball commentary details, let’s have a look at how at the preview and the weather for the match. Both the teams are marred with injuries. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson who was absent from the first ODI had turned for the nets and batted for about 25 minutes. However, we are not yet sure if he will feature in the playing XI. Injured Rohit Sharma continues to stay injured and is doubtful for the second game as well. With Shreyas Iyer bringing up his debut century in the first ODI, India’s number four dilemma seems to have been sorted. Talking about the weather, the match could encounter a delayed start.

As per Accuweather.com, the rains could hamper the match at the start. But weather conditions could improve as the day progresses the temperature will hover at around 20-23 degree Celsius. There will be a dip in the temperature by a couple of degrees here and there but no drastic change is expected. Now, let’s have a look at squads. Of both teams below:

Squads:

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman