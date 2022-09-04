It is yet another India vs Pakistan cricket match! It doesn’t happen often that India and Pakistan face-off twice in a week’s time, but it is happening now in the Asia Cup 2022. After the group stage clash, India and Pakistan take on each other in the Super 4 round. Both qualified from Group A while India remained unbeaten, Pakistan lost one before heading into the Super 4 round. Meanwhile, fans will be waiting in anticipation for yet another IND vs PAK cricket match in Asia Cup 2022. Needless to say, fans will be searching for ways to watch IND vs PAK live streaming online and live TV telecast in India and Pakistan. By now, some of you must be aware where and how to watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round match on TV and online. But for the uninitiated, scroll down to find all the information related to India vs Pakistan live streaming online and live TV telecast. Disney+ Hotstar Plans to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 T20 Cricket Match Live Streaming Online: Check Best Subscription Plan to Watch IND vs PAK on Mobile App and Website.

India emerged victorious against Pakistan on last Sunday and now the Men in Blue will be looking to emulate that performance. Pakistan, on the other hand, who were close enough to snatch a win but failed to do so will aim for victory this time around. Both the teams have injury concerns coming into the match, Ravindra Jadeja and Shahnawaz Dahani are both injured and thus it will be interesting to see who replaces them in their respective playing XIs. Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table Live Updated.

When Is India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 04, 2022 (Sunday) onwards. The game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on TV. The IND vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup cricket match will be telecast on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and DTT Platform users. For fans in Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the live telecast of IND vs PAK T20 Super 4 cricket match.

How To Watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Tapmad app will provide live streaming online of India vs Pakistan cricket match in Pakistan. Expect another cracker of a game between the two traditional rivals.

