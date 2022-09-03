Sri Lanka move to the top of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 table after a brilliant win over Afghanistan. Dasun Shanaka's men produced a sensational display to out the early defeat behind them and rack up back-to-back wins in the competition. Afghanistan are bottom of the group and are yet to face India and Pakistan in their remaining two matches. Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live, Team Standings of Cricket Tournament: Pakistan Qualify for Super 4, Join India From Group A.

The group stage now switches to the Super four round of Asia Cup 2022 after yielding Asia's best four cricket teams - Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. There ain't any semi-finals scheduled in the Asia Cup 2022. The super four stage will be played in a round-robin format with every team facing the other three teams once. The top two teams who win the most number of points from the super four points table will advance into the summit clash on 11 September in Dubai. However, if more than two teams tie on points then the essential net run rate from the super four points table will come into play, which will fetch us the top two finalists of the DP Asia Cup 2022.

The qualified four sides have been designated with alpha-numeric naming as A1, A2, B1, and B2. India and Pakistan are A1 and A2 in that order from group A, While Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are B1 and B2 from group B, respectively.

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Points Table

Teams Played Won Lost Points NRR Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2 0.589 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 - India 0 0 0 0 - Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -0.589

The first match of the Super four in Asia Cup 2022 will be played between Sri Lanka (B1) and furious Afghanistan (B2) on September 3, Saturday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. India (A1) will play their first super four match against the arch-rivals Pakistan (A2) on September 4, Sunday at Dubai International Stadium. It will be the second meeting of the two nemesis in Asia Cup 2022 so far and is expected to be bigger than before.

