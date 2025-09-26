In what can only be called a delight for cricket fans, India and Pakistan will lock horns for the third time in as many weeks when arch-rivals clash in the upcoming IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28 in Dubai. Interestingly, this will be the first time the Asia Cup, which is organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), will witness an Indo-Pak Final since its inception in 1984. In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the India national cricket team holds an overwhelming advantage over the Pakistan national cricket team, winning both IND vs PAK matches, first in the Group Stage and then in the Super 4. Pakistan Cricketer Sahibzada Farhan Booked by Dubai Police For Gun Celebration During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? Here's The Fact Check.

H2H Record of IND vs PAK Grand Finale Matches

However, this won't be the first time these two cricketing giants will lock horns against each other in a multinational tournament final featuring five or more participating nations. So far, the cricketing world has seen a total of five IND vs PAK Finals, which include tournaments like the ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, World Championship of Cricket, and the Austral-Asia Cups. India have enjoyed quite a successful run against Pakistan in recent years, will look to overcome their historically poor record in the IND vs PAk Final, losing three out of five, while Pakistan will look to maintain its lead in head-to-heads in grand finale clashes.

India vs Pakistan Final Past Results

Date Venue Competition Final India Score Pakistan Score Result March 10, 1985 Melbourne Cricket Ground World Championship of Cricket 177/2 176/9 India Won By 8 Wickets April 18, 1986 Sharjah Cricket Ground Austral-Asia Cup 245/7 248/9 Pakistan Won By 1 Wicket April 22, 1994 Sharjah Cricket Ground Austral-Asia Cup 211 250/6 Pakistan Won By 39 Runs September 24, 2007 Wanderers Stadium ICC T20 World Cup 157/7 152 India Won By 5 Runs June 18, 2017 The Oval ICC Champions Trophy 158 338/4 Pakistan Won By 180 Runs

India vs Pakistan Final Matches Records

Highest Score: Pakistan 338/4 (The Oval, 2017)

Pakistan 338/4 (The Oval, 2017) Lowest Score: Pakistan 152 All-Out (Wanderers, 2007)

Pakistan 152 All-Out (Wanderers, 2007) Most Runs: Javed Miandad (164)

Javed Miandad (164) Most Wickets: Wasim Akram (5)

While India have been unbeatable this Asia Cup 2025, they have showcased weaknesses in their armour, mostly concerning their batting, with the bowlers more often than not putting in clutch performances. Pakistan, so far, in this competition, have been staying afloat thanks to their bowling unit, who have outperformed opposition batters match after match.

