India takes on South Africa in the decider of their three-game ODI series in New Delhi with the rain threat looming large over the contest. After losing the first ODI, India bounced back in style in the second game to level the series. Despite playing their second-string team, the dominance of the Men in Blue in the bilateral series continues. It is about momentum in such a short series, and India has it with them now. For Proteas, another loss and their automatic qualification for the fifty-over World Cup will be in jeopardy. They do not have many points on board and this game is of much more importance to them than the hosts. India versus South Africa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM IST. Is India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Shreyas Iyer hit a brilliant century in the second ODI and stayed there till the end for the home side in an exciting chase. Ishan Kishan was another star performer with the bat and it is always good to see youngsters perform well. With the jam-packed cricket calendar, the duo will get plenty of opportunities before establishing themselves as the main squad's regulars. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur should enjoy bowling on the pace-friendly wicket in New Delhi. India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022, Delhi Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Temba Bavuma, the South African skipper, missed the last match due to illness but is now fit to play in the decider. He will likely come into the playing eleven in place of Janneman Malan while Reeza Hendricks could be given another opportunity. Lungi Ngidi is likely to replace Bjorn Fortuin. Keshav Maharaj should be the only spinner in the playing eleven.

When is India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday). The IND vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch IND vs SA 3rd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. The India vs Australia clash will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI online. Tough game for both teams but South Africa given their pace attack should come out on top in this match.

