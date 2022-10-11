India and South Africa face off against each other in the 3rd ODI game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Aru Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa but will IND vs SA 3rd ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022, Delhi Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

This will be the final game for both teams before the T20 World Cup 2022, where they will first compete in official warm-up matches. India and South Africa are tied 1-1 in the series and will be aiming to seal the series with a win and boost their confidence.

Is IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022. The IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 3rd ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

