India and South Africa, both having won one match each, would now head to the decider, which would be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan helped India claw their way back into the series after the young side had lost the opener in Lucknow. The series finale has been set with both these teams giving their best shot at claiming one more victory. India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Delhi

South Africa would look to bounce back in this match after having been completely outplayed in the second innings of the last match. Their bowling was not up to the mark and got punished by the Indian batters, particularly Iyer and Kishan. There is a rain threat that is looming over this clash at Delhi. Let us take a look at the weather report.

Delhi Weather Report:

Expected weather in Delhi at the time of IND vs SA 3rd ODI (Source: Accuweather)

As seen in the weather report above, the weather is likely to have an impact on this game. There is a rain threat hovering over the match but it is also likely to be very humid out in the middle. Rain has not played a role so far in the ODI series and fans would hope that it stays out of the final match of the three-game affair. The temperature would be between 25-28 degrees celsius.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the stadium is going to assist the batters and a high-scoring match is expected here. The outfield is very quick with spinners likely to have a role in this match.

