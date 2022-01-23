It has come down to the last game of the tour and India would be hoping to end this sojourn of South Africa on a winning note when they face the hosts in the third and final ODI of the three-match series in Cape Town on Sunday, January 23. Contrary to what many would have predicted, South Africa have already won the series, with an unassailable 2-0 lead following a win in Paarl in the second ODI. India have done well in patches but South Africa proved to be the better team in all departments of the game and rightfully so, they find themselves victorious and on the cusp of possibly pulling off a whitewash of India.

The visitors though, have pride to play for. Not only would India seek to avoid the whitewash, but it would be interesting to see whether they choose to give some new faces an opportunity, considering the fact that the series is already lost. KL Rahul would hope to secure his first victory as captain of the side while the team would be eager to better their performances in Paarl and put up a more competitive display with both bat and ball.

It would surely not be easy for India as they would be up against a very confident South Africa outfit. But it sure is not impossible and the Men in Blue can believe in themselves to come up with a win by the end of the day.

India Squad: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne.