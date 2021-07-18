Shikhar Dhawan's Team India is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI at the Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka. The hosts have suffered from a couple of setbacks as they have lost a couple of their players who have been ruled out of the series. Kusal Perera and Binura Fernando have been ruled out due to injuries. The IPL studded unit as they call it were seen sweating it out in the stadium with Rahul Dravid as the mentor of the team. India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL on TV and Online.

Ahead of the game, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had lauded Rahul Dravid for his duties and said that he is guiding the team quite well. He further emphasised that each of these players has done quite well so far to grab a spot in the Indian team. I don't think they need much guidance. You just go and talk to them if there's a need for something to talk about. We never try to make anything complicated. We've got Rahul Dravid with us, he is guiding them really well." - Bhuvneshwar Kumar on India's young squad.

Dasun Shanaka will be leading the side for the 1st ODI 2021. The Sri Lankan players are all set to have a winning start to the three-game ODI series. He sounded quite confident in the pre-match presser and said that his team also had an advantage.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Isuru Udana